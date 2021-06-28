Coca-Cola HBC to buy 30% stake in Italy's Caffè Vergnano

MILAN (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC said on Monday it had reached an agreement to acquire a 30% stake in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffè Vergnano and to exclusively distribute its products outside Italy.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks, said Caffè Vergnano was complementary to its Costa Coffee products and would allow the group to address a wider range of consumer tastes and segments.

In a separate statement Caffè Vergnano said that, with Coca-Cola HBC as new strategic partner, it would accelerate its international growth plans.

The family-owned company, which is one of the oldest coffee roasters in Italy with roots dating back to 1882 and which makes traditional espresso in various blends, packages and formats, reported sales of 94 million euros ($112 million) in 2019, according to the latest available data deposited with the local chamber of commerce. ($1 = 0.8376 euros)