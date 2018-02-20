FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 20, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Conagra ups FY18 earnings outlook due to tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 20 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc upped its forecast for earnings in fiscal 2018 to include benefits from U.S. tax reform, executives said on Tuesday at an industry conference.

The company is expecting an additional 11-13 cents of earnings per share, versus prior guidance that earnings would be near the high end of a $1.84-$1.89 range, Conagra executives said in a presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Florida.

Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.