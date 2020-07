July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cairn Energy said on Monday it will sell its Senegal interests to Russia’s LUKOIL for up to $400 million and intends to return at least $250 million as a special dividend after the completion of the sale.

Cairn said in a statement it will sell its entire 40% interest in the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) Contract Area.