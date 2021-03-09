Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

UK's Cairn Energy to sell interests in North Sea oil fields

By Reuters Staff

March 9 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy has agreed to sell its interests in the UK Catcher and Kraken oil fields in the North Sea to Waldorf Production Ltd for $460 million in cash, the company said on Tuesday.

Cairn said both oil fields are now entering into a natural decline phase and the sale will help it bolster its balance sheet and provide flexibility to sustain and prolong the producing asset base. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

