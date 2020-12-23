Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Cairn Energy wins investment treaty arbitration against India over tax dispute -sources

By Aditi Shah, Aftab Ahmed

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.

Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up