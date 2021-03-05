India to appeal against arbitration decision questioning authority to tax

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office before the presentation of the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s finance minister on Friday said New Delhi will appeal against the arbitration decision questioning the authority of the country to levy tax, when asked about a retrospective decision on Cairn Energy Plc.

Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

In December, an arbitration body awarded the British firm damages of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs, after ruling India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the U.K.-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.