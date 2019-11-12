UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund Caisse CEO to step down in 2020

(Adds quotes from chairman, spokesman)

By Nichola Saminather and Allison Lampert

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada’s second largest pension fund, said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Sabia would step down in February 2020.

The company’s board has started a search for the next president and CEO, which it expects to conclude at the beginning of 2020 with a successor approved by the government, Chairman Robert Tessier said in a statement.

“Courageously stepping up to the challenge of leading CDPQ in 2009 following the financial crisis, Michael and his team step by step have rebuilt the organization and repositioned it with new ideas, while creating international career opportunities for Québec’s finance professionals,” Tessier said in the statement.

CDPQ managed C$326.7 billion ($246.9 billion) at end of June, according to its website.

Sabia, who has helmed Caisse for 11 years, was originally expected to serve until March 31, 2021.

Sabia “felt it was the right time to leave for a new challenge,” Caisse spokesman Maxime Chagnon said by phone. “The Caisse is very strong now so it was a good moment for him.”

The Caisse in May named Rana Ghorayeb chief executive of its real estate lending unit Otera Capital, replacing Alfonso Graceffa, after an outside investigation found ethical failures by a handful of employees. Sabia said at the time that an investigation revealed no fraud. ($1 = 1.3231 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Alison Lampert; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)