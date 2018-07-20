Brazilian government considers $530 mln injection in state lender Caixa -newspaper

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering a 2 billion reais ($530.10 million) capital injection in the state-owned lender Caixa Econômica Federal to raise its capital ratio, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.

Brazilian government and Caixa did not immediately comment on the matter.

Last May, Chief Financial Officer Arno Meyer said Caixa would not sacrifice profitability to gain market share in loans, as the bank was seeking higher capital ratio in coming quarters. ($1 = 3.7729 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)