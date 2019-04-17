Regulatory News - Americas
April 17, 2019 / 11:44 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras says Caixa intends to sell stake in oil firm

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Caixa Econômica Federal has informed Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, that it intends to sell its stake in the oil firm, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday, citing a letter from Caixa.

Caixa has engaged a bank syndicate to advise it on the alternatives to divest the stake, according to the letter. Caixa told Petrobras it does not rule out a follow-on share offering to investors in Brazil and in the United States, according to the filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below