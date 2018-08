SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal on Monday reported that its second quarter net income rose 34 percent to 3.464 billion reais ($885.44 million) as loan-loss provisions fell.

In a statement, Caixa said its loan book shrank 0.7 percent in the quarter to 695.3 billion reais due to a contraction in both corporate and individual loans.