UPDATE 1-Brazil state bank Caixa posts higher profit on reduced loan losses

(Adds profitability, capital ratio, default ratio)

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal on Monday reported its second-quarter net income rose 34 percent year-on-year to 3.464 billion reais ($885.44 million) as a drop in loan-loss provisions offset a contraction in loans.

Caixa said in a statement that the bank focused efforts on raising its capital ratio, which reached 19.1 percent in the quarter, up almost 1 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Caixa said its total loan book shrank 0.7 percent in the quarter to 695.3 billion reais due to a contraction in both corporate and individual loans. Its mortgage book, however, increased by 0.8 percent in the quarter.

The bank’s 90-day default ratio was at 2.5 percent in June, down 0.4 percentage point from March. Loan-loss provisions also went down by 34.2 percent year-on-year to 3.340 billion reais.

Caixa’s strategy of concentrating on more profitable loans also led the bank to reach a return on equity - a gauge of profitability - of 15.36 percent, up 0.6 percentage point in the quarter. ($1 = 3.9122 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)