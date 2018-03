Brazil's Caixa predicts stable loan book in 2018

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal expects to maintain its loan book stable in 2018, as the bank faces capital requirements restrictions to expand, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Caixa announced recurring net income of 8.6 billion reais ($2.58 billion) last year and its capital ratio reached 17.7 percent in the fourth quarter.