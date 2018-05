SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - State-controlled savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal said on Thursday net profit jumped 114.5 percent in the first quarter, according to a statement.

Net profit totaled 3.2 billion reais ($882.15 million) in the period despite a 2.1 percent drop in Caixa’s loan portfolio to 700.2 billion reais, Brazil’s biggest mortgage lender said. ($1 = 3.6275 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)