RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Federal posted record net profit of 12.5 billion reais ($3.8 billion) last year, the Brazilian state lender said in a statement on Tuesday, up more than 200 percent over the prior year.

It closed 2017 with a loan book worth 706.3 billion reais ($213.3 billion), while defaults fell to a five-year low, the lender said. ($1 = 3.31 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)