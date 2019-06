SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal on Monday reported that its first quarter net income rose 22.9% from a year earlier to 3.920 billion reais ($1.03 billion) as loan-loss provisions fell.

In a statement, Caixa said its loan book shrank 1.2% in the quarter to 685.8 billion reais due to a contraction in both corporate and individual loans. ($1 = 3.8217 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)