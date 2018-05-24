FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Caixa Econômica Federal seeks higher capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CEO, CFO comments)

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state bank Caixa Econômica Federal will not sacrifice profitability to gain market share in loans, Chief Financial Officer Arno Meyer said on Thursday, underscoring the lender’s focus on raising its capital ratio in coming quarters.

Earlier in the day, Brazil’s biggest mortgage lender reported its net profit had jumped 115 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, to 3.2 billion reais ($877 million), as loan-loss provisions and administrative expenses decreased.

Caixa’s loan book declined 2.1 percent in the quarter to 700 million reais. However, Chief Executive Nelson Antônio de Souza said it could grow up to 4 percent in 2018.

$1 = 3.65 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Flavia Bohone Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.