UPDATE 1-Brazil's Caixa Economica posts 4th-qtr loss after real estate writedown

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Caixa Economic Federal posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.113 billion reais ($287 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday, amid significant impairments related to its real estate assets and corporate loans.

The firm said results were affected by a 2.2 billion-real writedown related to its real estate assets, many of which the company has tried to sell in recent years.

The Brasilia-based bank also posted a loss of 1.1 billion reais from corporate loans to three clients, Caixa said.

In February, Reuters reported that Caixa was preparing to record a significant provision related to expected defaults on home loans and a loss in value of its real estate.

Caixa's loan book stood at 695 billion reais in December, down from the same period a year before.