UPDATE 2-Brazil's Caixa Economica posts loss after central bank demanded writedowns

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Caixa Economic Federal posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.113 billion reais ($287 million) after major writedowns demanded by the Brazilian central bank, Chief Executive Pedro Guimaraes said on Friday.

A real estate writedown of 2.2 billion reais followed efforts by the state-owned bank to sell homes it ended up owning when borrowers could not repay mortgages. It also posted a loss of 1.1 billion reais from corporate loans to three clients.

Guimaraes said at a press conference the central bank demanded writedowns to reduce the value of real state repossessed by the bank in unpaid mortgages.

Chief Financial Officer Andre Laloni said the Brasilia-based bank was still assessing its assets, signaling more writedowns may come.

In February, Reuters reported that Caixa was preparing to record a significant provision related to expected defaults on home loans and a loss in value of its real estate.

Still, Guimaraes said the bank is ready to resume efforts to expand its mortgage business, without providing details. Caixa’s loan portfolio totaled 695 billion reais in December, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

The bank intends to extend more payroll loans, mortgages and loans to small and mid-sized companies to the extent that Caixa’s capital ratio allows, he added.

This is likely to raise the lender’s return on equity, which reached 16.1 percent in 2018.

DIVESTMENT

Guimaraes said Caixa will continue to sell assets owned or managed by the bank, Latin America’s largest 100 percent government-owned financial institution.

In February, a government fund managed by Caixa sold its 8.9 percent stake in the reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros in a secondary share offering. It was the first divestiture led by Caixa since Guimaraes took the helm at the state bank in January.

The bank intends to list four of its units and raise 15 billion reais in share offerings of its asset management, credit cards, insurance and lottery subsidiaries.

Caixa’s plans also include the sale of stakes it holds in listed companies, such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA. (Reporting by Caroline Mandl; Writing by Carolina Mandl and Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)