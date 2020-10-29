Spain could sell stake in Bankia after end 2021, Economy Minister says

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government could sell its stake in Bankia beyond the deadline set for 2021 in a bid to maximize its value, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

“There wouldn’t be any problem to extend it,” she said in a broadcast interview with Europa Press news agency.

The Spanish government’s controlling stake in Bankia is due to transform into a 16% stake in the new entity that will result from the merger between Bankia and rival Caixabank that was agreed last month.