Spain's Caixabank, Bankia to hold board meetings to approve merger on Thursday, La Vanguardia says

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Bankia and Caixabank will hold board meetings on Thursday to approve the terms of a proposed merger that will create Spain’s biggest domestic bank with around 600 billion euros($711.96 billion) in assets, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Wednesday.

Caixabank declined to comment. Bankia was not immediately available for comment. A source had told Reuters earlier that the main shareholders had given their blessing to a deal and that the boards would meet “very shortly”, possibly as early as Thursday.