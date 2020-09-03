UPDATE 1-Caixabank and Bankia consider merger to create Spain's biggest lender

(Adds details)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Bankia and Caixabank are considering a merger to create the biggest bank in Spain with more than 650 billion euros ($770.25 billion) in total assets, the banks said on Thursday confirming an earlier Reuters story.

Caixabank is discussing an all-share merger with Bankia, Caixabank said in a statement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

Though the number of lenders in Spain has shrunk to 12 from 55 since the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic is putting lenders under more pressure to engage in consolidation as banks set aside costly provisions to cope with the crisis.

An environment of low interest rates in the euro zone has also been weighing the sector down in Europe and regulators have been pushing for lenders to kick off mergers as a way to reduce costs.

Details of the potential deal could be announced as soon as Friday morning, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Although Santander and BBVA are bigger banks because of overseas business, any tie-up between Caixabank and Bankia would create the biggest domestic player in Spain.

Bankia, in which the Spanish state holds slightly more than a 61% stake, and Caixabank declined to comment on Thursday.