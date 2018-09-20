FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 20, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Caixabank says will sell its entire 9.4 pct stake in Repsol

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank on Thursday said it would sell its entire 9.4 percent stake in Spanish oil major Repsol and book a loss of 450 million euros in the third quarter.

The Spanish lender said it expected the sale of its stake in Repsol to have a neutral impact on its core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio.

It reiterated it would reach a profitability target or return on tangible equity to of between 9-11 pct in 2018. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrés González and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.