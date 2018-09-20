Spain's Caixabank says will sell its entire 9.4 pct stake in Repsol

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank on Thursday said it would sell its entire 9.4 percent stake in Spanish oil major Repsol and book a loss of 450 million euros in the third quarter.

The Spanish lender said it expected the sale of its stake in Repsol to have a neutral impact on its core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio.

It reiterated it would reach a profitability target or return on tangible equity to of between 9-11 pct in 2018. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrés González and Alexandra Hudson)