FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 6:12 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Caixabank posts 53 pct increase in nine-month net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts’ forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal’s BPI .

Caixabank’s solid set of results are expected to be overshadowed in the market by Catalonia’s independence drive and its potential fallout on financial markets.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 3.55 billion euros in the period from January to September, up 15.2 percent from a year ago.

In an attempt to calm investors and deposit holders, Caixabank decided to move its legal headquarters out of Catalonia early in October.

Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of BPI, Portugal’s second-largest listed lender, in February.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.