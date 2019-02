MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank posted on Friday a 17.8 percent rise in 2018 net profit from a year earlier, boosted by higher net interest income.

Caixabank, Spain’s third largest bank, said net profit reached 1.99 billion euros ($2.28 billion), up from 1.68 billion euros a year earlier.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 3.4 percent to 4.91 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Paul Day)