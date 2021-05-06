Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Spain's Caixabank books net profit of 4.79 bln euros

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank on Thursday reported a net profit of 4.79 billion euros ($5.76 billion) in the first quarter thanks to a multibillion accounting gain it banked following the acquisition of state-owned lender Bankia.

Caixabank, which in September struck a deal to buy Bankia to create Spain’s biggest domestic lender, reported a badwill gain - a paper profit that occurs when an asset is bought below its book value - of 4.3 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8333 euros Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro

