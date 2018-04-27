FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 27, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Caixabank Q1 net profit up 75 pct on lower provisions, BPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank posted on Friday a 75 pct rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier thanks to lower loan loss provisions and the integration of Portuguese lender BPI.

Caixabank, Spain’s third largest bank, reported net profit of 704 million euros ($852.26 million) in the first three months of the year, above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 560 million euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.2 billion euros, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, though just slightly up 0.6 percent against the previous quarter. NII was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

In an effort to boost its revenues, Caixabank bought BPI in February of 2017.

$1 = 0.8260 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.