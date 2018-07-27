FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 27, 2018 / 5:21 AM / in 2 hours

Spain's Caixabank Q2 net profit up 36 pct on lower provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank CABK.MC posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier thanks to lower loan-loss provisions and a recovery in lending income.

Caixabank, Spain’s third largest bank, reported net profit of 594 million euros ($691.53 million) in the period April to June, above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 533 million euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.23 billion euros in the second quarter, up 2.8 percent from a year ago. NII was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

$1 = 0.8590 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.