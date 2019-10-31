Financials
October 31, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Caixabank Q3 net profit rises 37%, NII flat

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank posted on Thursday a rise of 37% in third quarter net profit to 644 million euros ($719 million) as it benefited from lower one-off losses booked in the same quarter last year.

The bottom line was above an average of 559 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.

Net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - rose 0.3% against the same quarter last year to 1.24 billion euros, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

$1 = 0.8960 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Ashifa Kassam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below