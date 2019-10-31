Spain's Caixabank Q3 net profit rises 37%, NII flat

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank posted on Thursday a rise of 37% in third quarter net profit to 644 million euros ($719 million) as it benefited from lower one-off losses booked in the same quarter last year.

The bottom line was above an average of 559 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.

Net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - rose 0.3% against the same quarter last year to 1.24 billion euros, in line with analysts’ forecasts.