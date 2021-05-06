UPDATE 3-Caixabank's Q1 profit jumps as books Bankia buy

* Q1 net profit 514 mln euros, beating forecasts

* Q1 net profit 4.79 billion euros, including accounting gain

* Sees cost of risk of new bank under 50 bps in 2021 vs 77 bps

* Net interest income under pressure, gross income up (Recasts, adds detail on costs, share price)

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Caixabank’s net profit jumped almost six-fold in the first quarter and the bank tentatively lowered its guidance on pandemic-related costs, providing a boost as it integrates the purchase of Bankia.

Net profit without accounting gains reached 514 million euros ($617 million) in January-March compared to 90 million in the same quarter a year ago, beating analysts’ average forecast of 342 million euros, after the bank did not set aside any provisions against the impact of COVID-19.

As of end-March, Caixabank’s cost of risk, which is an indicator of potential future losses, fell to 61 basis points from 75 bps in the previous quarter. It also said it aimed for a cost of risk below 50 basis points for 2021 on a pro forma level compared to 77 basis points.

Including 4.3 billion euros of “bad will” - a paper profit made when an asset is bought below its book value - on the Bankia acquisition, Caixabank’s net profit was 4.79 billion euros.

That was below a forecast of 7.27 billion euros, after the bank did not recognise a 2.2 billion euros tax-loss on deferred tax assets (DTAs) as part of the acquisition.

The market had expected a higher bad will gain and shares in Caixabank were down 1.8%. They had risen 23% in last three months compared to a 9% increase in Spain’s leading blue chip-index Ibex-35.

The overall accounting gain was generated from Bankia’s equity of 13.1 billion euros minus fair value adjustments of 3.47 billion euros (including DTAs), leaving an adjusted book value of 9.6 billion euros compared with a purchase price of 5.31 billion euros.

Banks across Europe are struggling with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn has driven cost-cutting, including through tie-ups.

Caixabank last month said it planned to cut around 8,000 jobs in Spain.

NII UNDER PRESSURE

Caixabank’s first quarter income statement did not include the earnings generated by Bankia during the period.

Following Bankia’s integration, it has a core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio - the strictest solvency measure - of 13.1%. That takes into account the new accounting standards and internal risk models, with a pro forma capital ratio for the combined lender of 12%, pending regulatory impacts from the deal with Bankia.

Net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 0.7% in the first quarter versus a year ago to 1.19 billion euros. Analysts expected NII of 1.2 billion euros.

Aggregating the income statements of Caixabank and Bankia and without extraordinary items associated with the merger, pro forma earnings rose to 580 million euros, compared to 184 million in the first quarter of last year, while net interest income would be down 1.3% year-on-year.