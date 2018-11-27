UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank raises 2021 profitability target

(Adds details)

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Tuesday it aimed to increase its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) to above 12 percent by 2021 from 9.4 percent at end-September 2018, buoyed by a more profitable insurance and consumer lending business.

Spanish banks are struggling to lift earnings from mortgage loans as interest rates hover at historic lows and are aggressively focusing on lending to more profitable household businesses in the search for higher returns.

“Core revenue growth will come on the back of growth in lending to businesses, consumer loans and mid-long term savings products, which are expected to outperform the market,” Caixabank said in a statement.

The bank’s original 2018 profitability targets of between 12 to 14 percent were lowered at the beginning of 2017 to between 9 and 11 percent.

It said it would finish 2021 with a core-tier 1 fully-loaded ratio, the strictest measure of capital, of around 12 percent, compared with 11.4 percent at the end-September of 2018.

The lender aimed to maintain its cash dividend payout policy at above 50 percent of profits by 2021. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; edited by Paul Day and Kirsten Donovan)