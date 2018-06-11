Judge tosses lawsuit over Caliber Home Loans data breach

A federal judge in San Diego has dismissed a proposed class action alleging that security failures by Texas-based Caliber Home Loans allowed hackers to steal sensitive information from consumers nationwide who applied for loans from the company.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns said the complaint was too vague about the harms suffered by named plaintiff Salam Razuki of California to support claims for negligence and various violations of California consumer protection laws. Burns gave Razuki permission to amend his complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JIPtIx