FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 11, 2018 / 8:30 PM / 2 days ago

Judge tosses lawsuit over Caliber Home Loans data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Diego has dismissed a proposed class action alleging that security failures by Texas-based Caliber Home Loans allowed hackers to steal sensitive information from consumers nationwide who applied for loans from the company.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns said the complaint was too vague about the harms suffered by named plaintiff Salam Razuki of California to support claims for negligence and various violations of California consumer protection laws. Burns gave Razuki permission to amend his complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JIPtIx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.