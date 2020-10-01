Disabled law grads lose bid for injunction ahead of Calif. Bar exam

Three disabled law school graduates have lost their bid for a preliminary injunction that would have forced California bar officials to allow them to take the state’s bar exam remotely next week, with what they claimed were necessary accommodations.

U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled Wednesday that Kara Gordon, Isabel Callejo-Brighton and a third John Doe plaintiff failed to show they would suffer irreparable harm if forced to take the test as planned, and are unlikely to prevail on their underlying discrimination claims against the State Bar of California and the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

