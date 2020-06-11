Calif. court says vinyl-softening chemical belongs on Prop 65 toxic chemicals list

A California appeals court in Sacramento has denied a bid by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) to remove from a state list of harmful substances a chemical used to soften vinyl in flooring and wires.

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal of the State of California affirmed on Wednesday a lower court ruling that found state environmental health regulators had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously, as the ACC argued, when they listed in 2013 diisononyl phthalate (DINP) as a cancer-causing chemical.

