IN BRIEF: Judge misread Clean Water Act’s exception for ag irrigation – 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit by commercial fishermen, conservation organizations and other groups over pollutants allegedly discharged by the Central Valley Project, the massive irrigation system in central California.

The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations and its fellow challengers say the Clean Water Act requires the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to obtain a discharge permit for pollutants in the project’s drainage system, which flows into Mud Slough, the San Joaquin River and the Bay-Delta Estuary.

