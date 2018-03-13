FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

9th Circuit rejects bank's challenge to Bank Secrecy Act

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a California community bank’s challenge to the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act as unconstitutionally vague, saying a government manual clarifying the act is detailed enough to inform banks of required conduct.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s board was correct in issuing a cease and desist order against California Pacific Bank for failure to comply with the act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ime7Lx

