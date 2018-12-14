California to phase in electric, fuel-cell transit buses -regulators

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - California air quality regulators voted on Friday to require that transit buses have zero emissions beginning in 2029, another step by the liberal-leaning state that sets it apart from the environmental policies of the Trump administration.

The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously on the proposal to ramp up the use of battery electric or fuel-cell buses until 2029, at which point all new transit buses will have to be zero-emission vehicles.