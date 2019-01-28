Californians lost $11.4 billion in last year's fires so far

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 28 (Reuters) - Californians affected by the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in a century have filed more than $11.4 billion in insurance claims, the state said Monday.

The claims, which give an indication of how much was lost in more than 6,200 wildfires across the state last year, jumped over the past two months by about 25 percent, reflecting losses by consumers, businesses and government agencies affected by the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire in Southern California. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein Editing by James Dalgleish)