Oct 19 (Reuters) - California Department of Insurance on Thursday said preliminary insurance data estimated the California wildfires losses at $1.05 billion, adding that the numbers are expected to rise.

California’s Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said there were 601 claims for commercial property losses, 4,177 claims for partial residential losses and 3,000 claims for auto losses. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)