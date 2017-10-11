FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michelin delays release of San Francisco restaurant guide
October 11, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 3 days ago

Michelin delays release of San Francisco restaurant guide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Michelin said on Wednesday it postponed the release of its 2018 edition of its eating guide on the San Francisco area in the wake of deadly wildfires that hit the wine-producing region in northern California.

The restaurant rater, whose “stars” are coveted by chefs around the world, had scheduled to release its latest guide on the City by the Bay on Thursday.

“Recognizing the turmoil and tragedy of the fires that are still burning, we understand this is a time for grief and recovery, not celebration,” Claire Dorland-Clauzel, Michelin Group’s executive vice president of brands, external relations and the Michelin guide, said in a statement.

Michelin said it had not determined a date for the release of the 2018 guide.

In the 2017 guide, Michelin awarded stars to 54 San Francisco-area restaurants. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

