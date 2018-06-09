FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Probe finds PG&E power lines sparked deadly 2017 California wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 8 (Reuters) - A dozen of the wind-driven blazes that swept northern California’s wine country last fall, killing 46 people in the deadliest firestorm in state history, were sparked by PG&E-owned power lines, state officials said their investigation concluded on Friday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire, also said its investigators had found “evidence of alleged violations of state law” by Pacific Gas & Electric Company and referred those cases to county prosecutors for further review.

PG&E issued a statement in response saying the company looked forward to reviewing the CalFire reports, adding, “We continue to believe our overall programs met our state’s high standards.” (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

