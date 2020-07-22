Ethics committee cautions California judges about attending protests

A California Supreme Court ethics committee on Wednesday cautioned judges to avoid attending racial justice protests if doing so could undermine the public’s confidence in the judiciary or if they involve issues before the courts.

The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions issued an advisory opinion following nationwide demonstrations over police brutality and racial equality prompted by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

