March 29, 2018 / 10:21 PM / 2 days ago

Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp and other coffee companies must put a cancer warning label on coffee products sold in California, a Los Angeles judge ruled.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other companies had failed to show that the threat from a chemical compound produced when roasting coffee was insignificant.

Starbucks and other plaintiffs in the case have until April 10 to file objections. (Reporting by Nate Raymond, editing by G Crosse)

