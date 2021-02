Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has opened an office in Orange County, California, the Ohio-based firm said Tuesday, marking its first location on the West Coast.

The firm’s eighth office will focus on employment litigation and will be led by Thomas McCormick, a litigation partner who had been working out of Vorys’ Columbus office.

