9th Circuit punts question on canceling trucker’s insurance coverage to Calif. top court

A federal appeals court on Monday asked the Supreme Court of California to determine whether a commercial automobile insurance policy remains in effect until the insurer cancels the certificate of insurance it filed with the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, even after the stated term of the policy has expired. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals certified the question to the state's high court nearly six weeks after hearing United Financial Casualty Co's appeal from an order to reimburse Allied Premier Insurance Co for $500,000 — half the amount Allied paid to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit against a commercial truck driver it insured a few months before the fatal September 2015 collision.