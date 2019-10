SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - California Attorney Xavier Becerra unveiled proposed regulations Thursday to enforce a new state privacy law due to take effect Jan. 1.

California’s law will give consumers more control over how companies collect and manage their personal information, including allowing them to request that data be deleted and to opt out of having their data sold to third parties. (Reporting by Katie Paul; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)