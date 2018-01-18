FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 18, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Calif. ban on prostitution survives constitutional challenge - 9th Circ.

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday tossed a challenge to California’s law criminalizing prostitution, saying that there is no constitutional right to exchange sex for money or to engage in illegal employment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of the lawsuit filed in 2015 by the San Francisco-based Erotic Service Provider Legal Education and Research Project, which claimed that a ban on prostitution infringes the fundamental privacy rights of consenting adults, as well as sex workers’ constitutional rights to make contracts, earn a living and engage in commercial speech.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DKI7yA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.