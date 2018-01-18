Calif. ban on prostitution survives constitutional challenge - 9th Circ.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday tossed a challenge to California’s law criminalizing prostitution, saying that there is no constitutional right to exchange sex for money or to engage in illegal employment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of the lawsuit filed in 2015 by the San Francisco-based Erotic Service Provider Legal Education and Research Project, which claimed that a ban on prostitution infringes the fundamental privacy rights of consenting adults, as well as sex workers’ constitutional rights to make contracts, earn a living and engage in commercial speech.

