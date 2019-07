LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Reuters) - Minor injuries were reported on Friday in Ridgecrest, California, near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said at a news conference.

So far, authorities had not received reports of any serious injuries from the temblor, McLaughlin said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Toby Chopra)