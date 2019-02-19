U.S. agency to cancel $929 mln in California high-speed rail funds

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it will cancel $929 million in federal grant funds awarded by the Obama administration for a California high-speed rail project and is “actively exploring every legal option” to seek the return of $2.5 billion the state has already received.

The department’s Federal Railroad Administration said in a letter that the state had “failed to make reasonable progress” and cited Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week that the state would dramatically scale back the project. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Phil Berlowitz)