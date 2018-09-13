9th Circuit blocks California hazmat fees on railroads

California cannot enforce a 2015 fee on railroad shipments of crude oil, ethanol, chlorine and other environmental hazards, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction against California SB 84, sometimes called the Oil by Rail Safety Act, finding that BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad are likely to prevail on their claim that it is preempted by federal law.

