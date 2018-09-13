FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 13, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit blocks California hazmat fees on railroads

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

California cannot enforce a 2015 fee on railroad shipments of crude oil, ethanol, chlorine and other environmental hazards, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction against California SB 84, sometimes called the Oil by Rail Safety Act, finding that BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad are likely to prevail on their claim that it is preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x9C6cE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.