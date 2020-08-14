California posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Final regulations that guide businesses and consumers under California’s new digital privacy law have gone into effect on Friday, and mark a significant step towards giving Americans the right to request their data be deleted from e-commerce websites and social media.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), effective since the start of 2020, is a key piece of regulation overseeing the data collection practices of U.S. companies. It allows state residents to opt out of having data sold to third parties. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)